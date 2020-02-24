Allow me to be the first to nominate Claudette T. Kayler (letter, Feb. 22) for the Drama Queen of the Year Award, at least to date. She apparently believes Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s being allowed to make a lateral move inside the anti-Trump deep state — where his comfortable, climate-controlled surroundings will still be intact but his access to President Trump’s conversations will be eliminated — is the equivalent to a religious leader in the defunct Soviet Union to losing his toes in the tundra of Siberia. I nearly fainted due to pity for her ignorance.
John Parson
Stokesdale
