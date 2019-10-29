In the Oct. 20 N&R, Rep. Ted Budd was quoted as saying that while traveling in his district, he heard “very few” who criticized the president. This is very hard to believe when you look at polls everywhere that show how much support the president is losing every day.
Budd’s statement reminds me of what I heard my mother say about the 1952 presidential election. She couldn’t understand how Eisenhower was elected, as everyone she knew voted for Stevenson. To this day, I’m not sure if she was kidding, but it was always good for a laugh. Likewise, I got a chuckle from what Budd said.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.