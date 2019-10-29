Rep. Ted Budd (copy) (copy) (copy)

Ted Budd

In the Oct. 20 N&R, Rep. Ted Budd was quoted as saying that while traveling in his district, he heard “very few” who criticized the president. This is very hard to believe when you look at polls everywhere that show how much support the president is losing every day.

Budd’s statement reminds me of what I heard my mother say about the 1952 presidential election. She couldn’t understand how Eisenhower was elected, as everyone she knew voted for Stevenson. To this day, I’m not sure if she was kidding, but it was always good for a laugh. Likewise, I got a chuckle from what Budd said.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

