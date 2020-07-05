Lee County wishes to commend President Trump for his campaign commitment to replace the failed NAFTA with a better trade deal.
Due to his extensive bipartisan work with Congress, President Trump passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that creates up to 589,000 jobs. Four-hundred-sixty of those jobs will soon arrive here in Lee County.
By overhauling NAFTA, the USMCA rebalances the rules of trade and investment in North America. USMCA creates an increase in the demand for American aluminum. This encouraged Indian auto manufacturer Bharat Forge to invest more than $127 million in a Lee County aluminum forging mill, creating those 460 jobs.
The USMCA is a 21st century trade agreement. Its innovative provisions will help grow the economy and support additional jobs in the United States, particularly in the manufacturing sector. It sets high standards in areas that are crucial to America’s continued growth, including manufacturing, digital trade, financial services, agriculture, and small business.
The administration and Congress worked tirelessly to strengthen the USMCA — further enhancing its protections for workers and the environment, including through strong new mechanisms to ensure those provisions are enforced.
Kirk Smith
Sanford
