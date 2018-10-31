It is discouraging that special programs to promote reading are not meeting the mark as explained in the recent article “Why Can’t NC Kids Read?”
However, the failure to raise a greater number of students to an acceptable level of reading is not a death warrant for these programs. Indeed, we are challenged to make the success stories travel to more schools. Certainly teachers, parents and administrators who have witnessed children reading and comprehending on a regular basis would not want the program to go away.
I know legislators are wont to eliminate programs that don’t seem to be working. This is not one of them. Keep the best of Read to Achieve and move forward.
Mary Wessling
Greensboro