On June 21, President Trump tweeted, “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night” in Iran, but he canceled the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin. I’m grateful that the president had second thoughts, but next time we probably won’t be so lucky.
At the beginning of his term, Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by President Obama and the European Union. Now, willy-nilly, he seems to be getting ready for war with Iran.
This situation is frighteningly reminiscent of the buildup to the Iraq War under George W. Bush. Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, but we started hearing warnings about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction and the mushroom cloud that threatened the U.S. We know now that those reports were false but both Iraq and the U.S. suffered horribly from this unwarranted war.
Unfortunately, Congress’ authorization for war in the Middle East is still in force. The House of Representatives recently revoked the act which allowed the deployment of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Reps. Budd and Walker both voted against the bill.
We can’t let the Republican Senate enable another unnecessary war. Call Sens. Burr (202-224-3154) and Tillis (202-224-6342) to urge them to nullify the Authorization for Use of Military Force so that the Trump administration doesn’t stumble into another disastrous war in the Middle East.
Denise Baker
Greensboro