On July 26, my wife and I went to the cemetery behind the Greensboro History Museum on Summit Avenue.
It used to be well-kept. Now it is a disgrace, with overgrown bushes, weeds covering tombstones, walkways practically impassable, and homeless people staying there and leaving their cardboard signs, tarps and coolers behind.
The gates were locked, so I suppose the homeless climbed over the brick walls to get in.
This City Council spends so much taxpayer money on frivolous ideas or endeavors but ignores such meaningful things of substance.
Larry Walton
Greensboro