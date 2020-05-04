Election 2020 Biden Allegations (copy) (copy)

In this Feb. 29 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and presumptive nominee Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C.

 Associated Press

It is reassuring that the conservative media are tenaciously pursuing reports of a single possible act of sexual indiscretion by Joe Biden. Although these are unproven allegations, their defense of a moral code of honor is long overdue.

It must be more alarming to conservatives, therefore, that President Trump has documented marital infidelity, admitted proclivity toward sexual mischief, and multiple allegations of sexual assault.

The conservative outrage with President Trump’s behavior must be that much more overwhelming.

Moreover, the unbalanced media reporting of sexual allegations regarding these two candidates must be particularly troubling to those who seek to uphold the high moral standards of behavior we expect of our elected officials.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

