Recently, I read where someone questioned what President Trump had done during his time in office. Please let me list a few things.

In September the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years; this year the economy has averaged 161,000 new jobs each month; wage growth has remained at a 3% increase during the Trump administration; the African American unemployment rate is at a historic low of 5.5%; 6 million jobs have been added since the Trump election; all told, an estimated 500,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States have been created since President Trump took the helm. Can we support more “winning”?

Yes we can! Promises made, promises kept!.

Diane Parnell

Reidsville

The writer is chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party.

