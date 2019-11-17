UNCG teacher and student (copy)

Mark Armstrong (standing), a senior lecturer in UNCG's computer science department, teaches an Introduction to Computer Science class in 2018.

 Via UNCG

UNCG now specifies “a requirement that students take at least one class that covers diversity and equity topics” because if “you’re going to function well you need to be exposed to these competencies.” UNCG started this review process in early 2017 and hopes to finish it in two years- a four- to five-year effort. They are certain students need education in “diversity and equity” but need the next two years to “identify the exact things they expect students to learn..” This process seems to put the cart before the horse. One might think they would identify things students need to learn before they require it. Math and history courses are now not required. Where would we be today without history and math?

Without history, we have no base from where to start. Would students know about the Civil War, Remembrance Day’s Field of Poppies, and what we fought for in World War II? If they knew, they would not likely support communism and socialism, as so many young people do today. Without math, we would be nowhere except where we could walk or go by animal-pulled sleds. Remember, the wheel is a circle: math.

Bruce Raynor

Greensboro

