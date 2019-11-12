Many of us have been concerned for years about the influences liberal college professors have on impressionable young students, and, the fact that U.S. and world history courses are not a required, integral part of their basic curriculum. If all you hear are negatives, how can you have good feelings about the overwhelming positives of America? Well, it appears UNCG is openly, officially giving its students a double-dose of this negativity. e.g., its “new ‘gen ed’ curriculum no longer mandates courses in math and history” (story, Nov. 11) and Faculty Senate Chairman Anthony Chow has announced that classes in “diversity and equity topics” are now required!
So, it’s no longer veiled indoctrination on campus. The “official” policy is to eliminate students’ exposure to the uniqueness, the greatness, the unparalleled benevolence of America, and to undoubtedly exaggerate her negatives. Nothing about the sacrifices of American lives and monies to routinely rescue the world from tyranny. Nothing about the loss of more than 600,000 of our own to abolish slavery, etc., etc., etc. But undoubtedly, plenty of exposure to negatives, e.g., supposed systemic racism, income inequality, climate change, immigration control, police brutality, corporate greed, etc. Were it not for my grandchildren, I could easily say, “America, you deserve what you’re about to receive.”
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
