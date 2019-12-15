Regarding the UNC faculty’s letter opposing the Board of Governors’ decision to pay $2.5 million to the Sons of Confederate Veterans to relocate “Silent Sam” (UNC faculty members demand that campus leaders speak out about $2.5M ‘Silent Sam’ deal,” Dec. 11):
I don’t quite get these left-winged socialists’ goal. I thought we wanted our youth to be well-educated, open-minded individuals.
These types of individuals have been the cause of our history (good and bad) being erased from history books. As a veteran of both Korea and Vietnam, I believe no war is just. Don’t blame the warrior. Blame the ones who make the war and waste the lives of our youth.
I’m proud I did my duty for my country and would like to know how many college professors went to war instead of hiding behind “their beliefs.” My two great-grandfathers fought to preserve their rights under the American Constitution, not just slavery. Neither owned slaves, but fought to defend state’s rights, not to spew hate. As for me, I’m a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who teach true history, not hate.
Vernon Sieg
Stokesdale
The writer is a Master Sergeant, retired, from the U.S. Marine Corps.
