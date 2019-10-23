I wish this paper would just come right out and declare it the Official News Journal for The Democratic National Committee.
Every day your reporting and Letters to the Editor are 10 to 1 against President Trump.
There is almost nothing on the accomplishments he has made on the economy, jobs, immigration, trade and many more that you and other media ignore.
Democrats totally understand that Trump can’t be beaten in 2020, so, after the Russia allegation and after the Mueller report produced nothing, the next tactic is Ukraine. Those who think Biden and son are clean in this are delusional.
The joke today is the “behind closed doors” impeachment where none of this is supposed to leak out and I read almost a word for word in your paper today as to what was said by witnesses.
I hope America wakes up and see this for what it is.
Impeachment started the day Trump took office.
Now Hillary Clinton is running around calling a U.S. representative and war veteran a Russian operative. Crazy.
Dave Stump
Stokesdale
