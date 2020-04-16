Some of you may have read the book “The Ugly American” (published 1958), or seen the movie, starring Marlon Brando, in the mid-1960s. JFK was so appalled by U.S. government agencies’ rampant exploitation of European, Asian, African, and other countries throughout the world, as documented in the book, that when he was elected president his administration created the Peace Corps, sending thousands of Americans into those countries to teach and work with their citizens on education, health, agriculture, construction, water systems, etc.

Today’s “Ugly Americans” occupy the White House, Fox News, the U.S. Senate and House, governors’ mansions, state legislatures and the judiciary — and most, if not all, have an “R” after their names.

Prior to the 2017 inauguration, the Trump administration was warned of an impending pandemic and provided with a 69-page report documenting Presidents Bush’s and Obama’s experiences in coping with SARS, H1N1, bird flu, Ebola and other viruses encountered during their presidencies.

Is that report still on the shelf in the White House and why has it never seen the light of day?

Republicans will never vote for affordable health care, much less single-payer. They will never vote to raise taxes on big business, billionaires or Wall Street. They will never vote for comprehensive immigration reform or for a living wage for American workers essential to our everyday lives.

We’ll remember in November.

Joan Sova

Jamestown

