Tom Perez in Greensboro

 Susan Ladd/News & Record

They’re not selling pillows, but leftist-Democrat politicians are hucksters nonetheless, peddling their latest utopian vision.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez does his part, insisting that socialism is just grand, has already been tried in the U.S., and has succeeded. He cites 1) Social Security, 2) free medical care and 3) minimum wage mandates, all as happy examples of Socialist policy.

But, wait:

1) Social Security earns only 2.9% a year under government administration, while it could earn 7% a year if privatized. 2) Free medical care sounds great, but in the U.K. it means 12-hour waits in the emergency room, and several-month delays for surgery. 3) Minimum-wage mandates always lead to job losses.

If these are successes, one wonders how bad the DNC’s socialist failures will be.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

