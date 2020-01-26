Our current government, thanks to the esteemed U.S. Senate, is not much different than Russia’s. Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial is no different from Vladimir Putin being tried in Russia. The verdict is known before the trial begins.
Like our government legislature, the Russian congress has two bodies: the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house). Imagine Putin being tried in the Duma. Do you think the opposition would be allowed to present witnesses to crimes that Putin was accused of? Putin’s cronies would make sure the result was exactly what Putin demanded. That’s correct, Republican senators. When, according to Trump, he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, I would expect you to line up behind our president and profess his innocence.
So now our government is having an impeachment trial without witnesses. How can any trial be considered anything close to fair without witnesses? Can anything be more absurd, or more appropriately, scary sad? Mitch McConnell and all the crony Republican senators who blindly follow President Trump, congratulations on emulating Russia.
Mark Gerber
Greensboro
Excellent letter Mark. I am sure that you will get some rebuttal from the other side in Greensboro that seems to post every day.
Mr. Gerber, I've yet to figure out why the House didn't call these witnesses during their hearings. If you can shine some light on this for me, I'd appreciate it.
Don, you aren’t a total idiot after all. Don, old chap, do you honestly believe that our Forefathers created a Constitution that would allow an entirely partisan group in the House to cast out a President elected by the people of the U.S.? If you do, then I will retract my modifier, you are a total idiot.
We don't have to imagine Putin being tried, just go back to your history book to 1917. That's when a band of socialists overthrew the government and established a state that would eventually fail after several decades.
Today we have a band of US socialists who were not happy with the 2016 election and have tried since day 1 to have a duly elected president removed. They will continue, as they know none of their socialist candidates are likely going to win, so they only remedy is a coup via impeachment, which the founding fathers never anticipated to be done on a totally partisan basis.
Yes, there are some historic similarities, just not the way the author describes it.
Мы уничтожим вас изнутри" - Никита Хрущев
