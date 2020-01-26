Our current government, thanks to the esteemed U.S. Senate, is not much different than Russia’s. Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial is no different from Vladimir Putin being tried in Russia. The verdict is known before the trial begins.

Like our government legislature, the Russian congress has two bodies: the State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house). Imagine Putin being tried in the Duma. Do you think the opposition would be allowed to present witnesses to crimes that Putin was accused of? Putin’s cronies would make sure the result was exactly what Putin demanded. That’s correct, Republican senators. When, according to Trump, he shoots someone on Fifth Avenue, I would expect you to line up behind our president and profess his innocence.

So now our government is having an impeachment trial without witnesses. How can any trial be considered anything close to fair without witnesses? Can anything be more absurd, or more appropriately, scary sad? Mitch McConnell and all the crony Republican senators who blindly follow President Trump, congratulations on emulating Russia.

Mark Gerber

Greensboro

