Trump Impeachment (copy)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Friday.

 J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

The primary duty of a United States senator is to represent the best interests of the people who sent him to Washington. In carrying out his duties a senator is expected to balance the interests of the citizens of his state with those of the country as a whole.

During the Constitutional Convention, James Madison described the Senate as “a necessary fence” that would protect “the people against their rulers” and from “the transient impressions into which they themselves might be led.”

On Jan. 31, the U.S. Senate voted 51-49 to not hear additional witnesses or review documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Only two Republican senators, Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah), voted with the Democrats to consider new evidence. The evidence presented already that the president has abused the power of his office is overwhelming. The Senate’s vote to not consider additional evidence is effectively an exoneration, an acceptance of the offenses charged in this trial, along with the numerous other documented violations of our laws that this president has committed.

Trump’s lawyers are paid to defend him. Our senators are not. Keep this in mind when you vote in November.

Jane Kraemer

High Point

