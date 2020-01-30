It’s good news that life expectancy in the U.S. increased by 0.1% after three straight years of decline. A decrease in cancer-related deaths is the major contributor, but deaths by drug overdose also decreased for the first time in 28 years.
However, suicide deaths increased and are twice that of Britain. Also disappointing is the fact that we continue to trail similarly wealthy nations by more than two years of expected life. They spend an average of 8.8% of GNP on health care while we spend 16.9%. We continue to get poorer outcomes despite spending nearly twice as much.
A recent Commonwealth report attributes this to a “very inadequate primary care system.” The difference is that our peer nations have national health systems that spend their money where it is most effective, i.e., making basic care available to everyone without the barriers of deductibles, co-pays or excessive out-of-pocket costs.
Risk factors, such as depression, can be detected and treated to prevent expensive emergency responses and hospitalizations. Medicare for All would curtail spending on intermediaries like insurers who don’t add value and instead spend the savings where they are most effective for improving health.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
