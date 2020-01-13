President Trump has the Democrats defending a terrorist responsible for the death of hundreds of American citizens.

The House of Pelosi is rushing to curb his Constitutionally granted powers to protect Americans from enemies, foreign and domestic.

If liberals can be this easily manipulated, think what a media and education system working 24/7 for 50-plus years can achieve.

John Parson

Stokesdale

