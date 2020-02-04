Dr. Wayne Hale’s Jan. 31 letter regarding American health care is spot on: Our country’s system overall serves its residents poorly, while costing almost twice the cost of that in Britain and with complex and disputatious “barriers of deductibles, co-pays, (and) excessive out-of-pocket costs” and “intermediaries like insurers who don’t add value” to health care, but rather simply add time, expense, conflict and patient stress to the process.

Our health care is driven more by interests of shareholders and the bottom lines of insurance and pharmaceutical companies and less by actual results and performance of health care and its providers, whose duty is to do what it is in the best interests of patients.

Health care is not simply a market commodity ... it is different: The interest of the patient must come first. We can certainly do better in our country.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

