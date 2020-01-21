Regarding Kim Carlyle’s letter (“Of course general had blood on his hands,” Jan. 19):
Gen. Qassem Suleimani was a terrorist who killed unarmed innocent civilians to keep control of a region of people through fear. He was not a soldier.
Every American general you named was a soldier who fought other soldiers, who armed themselves and decided to fight, on the field of battle. Can you not see the difference?
And just a reminder: If “those boys” had laid down their shields and swords you would be speaking German or Russian in the former Confederate States of America.
Arthur Staudinger
Oak Ridge
