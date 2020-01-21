Regarding Kim Carlyle’s letter (“Of course general had blood on his hands,” Jan. 19):

Gen. Qassem Suleimani was a terrorist who killed unarmed innocent civilians to keep control of a region of people through fear. He was not a soldier.

Every American general you named was a soldier who fought other soldiers, who armed themselves and decided to fight, on the field of battle. Can you not see the difference?

And just a reminder: If “those boys” had laid down their shields and swords you would be speaking German or Russian in the former Confederate States of America.

Arthur Staudinger

Oak Ridge

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments