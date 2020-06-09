Military vehicle buy bad idea at a bad time
Our Board of County Commissioners can’t find money to repair crumbling public schools or adequately address the needs of the homeless, but has found $295,000 for Sheriff Rogers to purchase an armored ROOK Tactical Vehicle with money accumulated through “Civil Asset Forfeiture.”
CAF is a flawed means of funding equipment for local law enforcement and has drawn a broad spectrum of opponents from the Koch Brothers to the ACLU. As the John Locke Foundation explains: “Civil asset forfeiture is inherently unjust. It violates property rights and the right to due process. Perhaps worst of all, it perverts the proper relationship between the police and the public by turning the former into predators and the latter into their prey.”
When law enforcement leaders know they can fund their fever dreams of beefing up their arsenals of tactical weapons by seizing citizens’ assets, they have an incentive to perform such seizures. When they use these funds to purchase armored military vehicles to use in “critical incidents,” they have an incentive to deem more incidents as critical.
At this moment, law enforcement agencies should be bending over backward to demonstrate their competence in de-escalating tense situations, not in turning our communities into war zones.
Anna Fesmire
Greensboro
Gov. Cooper seems motivated by politics
Really? Ordering the Alamance County sheriff to arrest everyone who attends an auto race of their own choosing? But allowing violent protesting that damaged property and caused injury, saying people were important, implying property was not?
What about the life savings that many business owners had invested just to see it destroyed? Also what about allowing Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other big-box stores to sell non-essential merchandise but shutting down small retail stores that are selling the same thing?
I didn’t see much “social distancing” among the protesters and vandals and looters. This, apparently, is not a concern for Gov. Cooper. His daily updates keep his name out there and appear as much political as a concern for North Carolina residents.
Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 3. Maybe it’s time for a change.
Richard Hendrix
Colfax
Small offices for police might help relations
I don’t know any police personnel very well. I don’t even know where to go if I would like to have a casual conversation about things I would like to discuss with a police officer in this city.
Thus I would propose that Greensboro establish tiny one-person 8 a.m.-5 p.m. offices in various parts of the city (perhaps in strip malls, and a room in densely populated housing areas) that have an open-door policy for people to drop by and have a one-on-one conversation with a police officer.
Perhaps I want clarification about some law or policy I should obey. Perhaps I have a concern about something happening in my neighborhood. Perhaps I have a suggestion about something that needs police attention. Perhaps I want to bring my child to meet a real live police officer, and to show that child that he or she should trust the police when they are needed.
I think such friendly, low-stress and close encounters with friendly police personnel would go a long way toward establishing good relations between them and we citizens who usually only see them up close and personal when things go wrong.
William Courter
Greensboro
Police are receiving unfair treatment
A lot that’s happened recently makes one sad and angry at the same time. But I have to say that the police are receiving the most unfair treatment. Yes, there are a few “bad” cops. Yes, there are a few, or perhaps more than a few, “bad” people.
And if we are going to judge all police officers by the actions of one policeman plus three who watched, or by those few, then we must judge all the rest of society by those few who caused so much destruction by all the burning, looting and deaths of several officers.
Wake up, people and media. The police as a whole are getting a raw deal because of a few. Now some speak of “defunding” them. Why is this, and how much sense does that make? Also, very little is said about those in our world who wreaked havoc in so many cities.
I’m sure most policemen are grieved by what happened. I feel sure they are hurt and angry by the way all of them are judged by actions of the few. Let them know you care. When you see them, tell them you appreciate their service.
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
So, you want change?
Want to see justice done? Vote. Want to make a lasting change? Get involved and get elected.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
