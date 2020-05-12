Turns out we had lots to lose with Trump
Despite the gravity of the pandemic crisis, the White House briefings have increasingly taken on the invective tone of Trump campaign rallies. These self-promoting and blame-riddled presentations invariably bring to mind the questions and choices our nation faced during the 2016 election cycle.
Like ...What exactly were the threatening “ills of this country” that Trump was supposed to be the only cure for?
Why did the majority of the electorate fear that the prescriptions of a Trump presidency would be far worse than whatever ailed the country? (Has the cure been worse than the disease?)
What are the flaws in our Electoral College system that decided the election by an aggrieved minority that embraced the belief “What do you have to lose?”
As we approach the next election cycle, our electorate will be facing many of the same choices ... except now the ills of the nation are not hyperbole, for the carnage is real and we’ve painfully learned what we have to lose if we haven’t lost it already.
If hindsight is 2020, was the mantra of “what do you have to lose?” just cynical sarcasm that some of us didn’t quite get ... or was it actually intended to be historically ironic?
What did we have to lose ... well, we certainly know now.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
Let’s open and create big business for ICUs
In response to Charles Baker’s letter to the editor in today’s News & Record (May 7, “Lockdown also hurts N.C. health workers”), I must agree.
We could void Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home orders and quickly fill those hospital and ICU beds, use all those ventilators and make the funeral homes, cremation services and grave diggers booming businesses.
If we are lucky, we might even kill a few doctors and nurses along the way. What a trade-off, a life for a job.
John Larry Simpson, M.D.
Asheboro
Who are these unmasked people?
Is it possible that the 15-20% of shoppers without masks that I see in my local Harris Teeter are unaware of the COVID-19 virus? Is it that they’re unafraid of contracting the illness? Are they unaware that while they might have few to no symptoms from the illness, they might spread it to loved ones or others who die from the disease?
Are these people just uncaring and self centered? The answer escapes me!
John Wood, M.D.
Greensboro
Trump’s been exposed to virus; what to do?
The so-called Leader of the Free World, President Trump, has been exposed to COVID-19 by an aid who has tested positive for the virus. Now, what should the president do?
1. If he is an ordinary mortal, he should self-quarantine (stay in the White House) and monitor his health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after his last contact.
2. But, if he is considered a part of the critical infrastructure, which some doubt, he can continue to work as long as he remains well, without symptoms, and takes precautionary measures for 14 days, such as wearing a face mask at all times and keeping social distance.
I prefer option 1, which would let the adults and the scientists in the White House run the country for a little while. They can’t do worse.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Making the cut
I have a question for Gov. Roy Cooper: Where do you get your hair cut?
Herbert Smith
Greensboro
Magnolia Birth Center is filling a critical need
Please support Magnolia Birth Center.
Birth centers are places of respite for women who want to birth their way with knowledgeable health care professionals. It is well known that midwives provide mothers with exceptional care and time OB/GYNs don’t display. This is especially true for black mothers who more often die unnecessarily due to birth-related complications compared to white mothers because of inadequate care and the failure of medical staff to listen to black patients.
Midwives like Daniela and the rest of the staff at Magnolia are highly qualified and educated health care professionals. Over the years, midwifery, a specialty that is practiced worldwide, has been outlawed and criminalized. Birth in the United States has moved from homes to hospitals. Cesarian section births have increased to 32% of all births in the past 30 years.
The U.S. is a country that pays the most in medical costs, including childbirth, but has the highest maternal death rates of any industrialized country. Please allow midwives to practice without restrictive oversights. We want and need Magnolia Birth Center in the Triad.
Natalie Gwishiri
Winston Salem
