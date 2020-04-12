One of your readers alleged that the president is “transparent” and “factual.” That is, based on recent events, an interesting point of view.

What happened to “If you want a test you can get a test” or “Like a miracle the virus will disappear”? Add those quotes to “the states are responsible for their own equipment” and “If they’re not nice to us don’t call them.” So, instead of truthful and transparent, let’s consider alternative facts, also known as lies, with a side order of childish, petty and vindictive behavior. I’m still waiting for my test, by the way.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

