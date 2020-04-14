In response to James Bennett’s letter regarding mailing voter ballots (“Fiasco in Wisconsin shows need for mail ballots,” April 15) :
Mr. Bennett, if you want to really mess up voting, use the U.S. Postal Service.
Please allow me to enlighten you on the most incompetent organization in existence with actual examples:
1. I ordered stamps on April 3. The post office sent the stamps by Priority Mail. I received them on April 11.
2. I mailed a certified letter to Raleigh on Jan. 9. As far as the post office is concerned, the letter is still in the Greensboro distribution center.
3. I mailed a certified letter to Kansas City on Jan. 9. As far as the post office is concerned, the letter is still in the Kansas City distribution center.
4. When I order something online, the post office will take two to five days to get the package from the Greensboro distribution center to my house in ZIP code 27407.
The last package was shipped and received in one day by the Greensboro distribution center. Instead of going to the 27407 distribution center, the package went to the 27406 distribution center.
It went back to the main distribution center, and then to the 27407 center and, finally, five days later to my house.
Mailing ballots would be a disaster. Absolutely no voter would know if his or her ballot was counted in an election or not.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
