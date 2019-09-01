dt (copy)

President Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

At the recent G-7 Summit the most important and closely watched session of the various meetings was on climate change. President Trump did not attend the meeting. The discussion was on the greatest threat to our planet, and at the same time large portions of the Amazon rain forest were burning. Yet Mr. Trump said he only wanted to attend meetings he thought were important.

Mr. Trump further says we have a great economy and he isn’t going to let it down because of some land burning in Brazil. He is like Nero letting Rome burn while he fiddled. Like Nero, Trump showed he’ll let his people, and the world, suffer while he plays on.

The Amazon absorbs copious amounts of carbon dioxide and produces a large percentage of the world’s oxygen. Losing more rain forest in the Amazon, Africa and Indonesia to agricultural development and beef grazing will hasten global warming and lessen the time within which mankind can act to save our planet. It is time to speak out.

Gary Parker

Archdale

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments