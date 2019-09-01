At the recent G-7 Summit the most important and closely watched session of the various meetings was on climate change. President Trump did not attend the meeting. The discussion was on the greatest threat to our planet, and at the same time large portions of the Amazon rain forest were burning. Yet Mr. Trump said he only wanted to attend meetings he thought were important.
Mr. Trump further says we have a great economy and he isn’t going to let it down because of some land burning in Brazil. He is like Nero letting Rome burn while he fiddled. Like Nero, Trump showed he’ll let his people, and the world, suffer while he plays on.
The Amazon absorbs copious amounts of carbon dioxide and produces a large percentage of the world’s oxygen. Losing more rain forest in the Amazon, Africa and Indonesia to agricultural development and beef grazing will hasten global warming and lessen the time within which mankind can act to save our planet. It is time to speak out.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.