Supported by high-profile Democrats such as the speaker of the House, mayors, governors and of course, propagandists who pose as “journalists,” the leftist mob (singular, because there really is only one) rages in various cities, destroying public and private property while looting to their perceived victimized hearts’ content.

It’s my contention that, barring massive voter fraud, Trump will be reelected in a historic landslide by Americans who support law and order. He (Trump) will only need to run on that one issue.

Joe Biden is little more than a leftist puppet with a pull string that plays a flawed recording over and over — like his record player with a scratched album.

John Parson

Stokesdale

