Supported by high-profile Democrats such as the speaker of the House, mayors, governors and of course, propagandists who pose as “journalists,” the leftist mob (singular, because there really is only one) rages in various cities, destroying public and private property while looting to their perceived victimized hearts’ content.
It’s my contention that, barring massive voter fraud, Trump will be reelected in a historic landslide by Americans who support law and order. He (Trump) will only need to run on that one issue.
Joe Biden is little more than a leftist puppet with a pull string that plays a flawed recording over and over — like his record player with a scratched album.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Not a singular independent thought in this whole letter; it’s practically plagiarism. Tucker Carlson would like his opening segment back.
Not a singular fact here. Support a single claim, just one, with empirical evidence that’s not based on a hunch or fantasy of yours. Personally I’d like to hear more about this part: “the leftist mob (singular, because there really is only one) rages in various cities, destroying public and private property while looting to their perceived victimized hearts’ content.”. Better lock your doors, the city is on fire.. oh wait, no it’s not, it’s beautifully decorated with messages of hope. Tucker’s got you on the verge of a break down, Jim; might be time to take a break and walk out into the real world. But seriously, wear a mask - no one needs to catch whatever is bugging you.
Hey, anonymous coward. No one gives a rat’s patoot what you think.
You are the king of commenting about not commenting. Check back in if you have something adult to say, otherwise, enjoy your dinner at the kids table and speak when spoken to. You can’t have it both ways.
