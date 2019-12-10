Today in America the would-be destroyers of democracy are clearly defined. Like the snake in the garden, they are twisting the intent of their egomaniacal actions while dismantling the rule of law established by our forefathers.
Defining patriotism as a mindless allegiance to the president, instead of the Constitution, they verbally brutalize those professionals who bravely defend it.
They wrap themselves in the flag to garner grass-roots support, yet their domestic and foreign policies weaken America’s national security and strength at home and aboard. Certain Christian leaders have even deemed this president as “chosen by God to lead the United States.”
History will, however, prove Mr. Trump to be more a Sabbatai Zevi than a Christ.
The future of America is presently in the citizenry’s hands. Reject the Trump administration and keep democracy strong, or keep enjoying the reality television and lose our most precious gift.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” (Edmund Burke)
Is “The Trump Show” really worth the price of admission?
John Dickey
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.