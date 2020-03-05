The Trump administration will be shown to be the most corrupt in American history. Note the number of Cabinet heads forced to resign for wildly spending taxpayer dollars for their own benefit. Their names are too numerous to include here. They thought they were appointed to serve themselves, not the country.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are also using their positions in the White House to get special deals from foreign entities, in order to enrich themselves. Trump himself is in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution almost daily.
The courts shut down the fraudulent Trump University and the Trump Foundation. Trump paid millions in fines and compensation.
So, is it any wonder most of the people he recently pardoned were people just like him: con artists, frauds, extortionists and tax evaders? Trump’s interests are not in America’s interest.
Danny Glenn
Greensboro
