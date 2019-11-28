The Trump impeachment hearings highlight immigrants’ stories (copy)

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 21.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Trump told President Zelensky of Ukraine that he wanted a favor before the United States sent that $391 million worth of Javelin missiles to him. But the president was caught before he could succeed in his attempted bribery.

That’s as if I went up to someone coming out of a restaurant in Charlotte and held a gun to his head and said give me your money, but was immediately caught before getting away with it.

Mr. Trump might as well have been guilty of attempted armed robbery in his dealings with Ukraine.

You know what we do to those caught for attempted armed robbery even if they don’t succeed? We send them to prison.

So, impeach, convict and remove Trump from office, and then indict him.

Gary Parker

Archdale

