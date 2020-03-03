No one knows how serious the coronavirus pandemic is going to be. But there are a few things we do know:
First, although the Trump administration inherited from the Obama/Biden administration an effective and well-organized governmental agency pandemic-response system, the current administration has dramatically cut this system’s budgets and reduced its size.
Second, while the previous administration initiated a program to help numerous other countries put into place their own pandemic-response systems, the current administration ended U.S. support for the program.
Third, the current administration has stated that if and when a coronavirus vaccine is developed, there is no guarantee that the vaccine will be made available to all citizens at an affordable price.
Finally, while previous administrations encouraged leading doctors and scientists to speak honestly and freely to keep the public properly informed, all governmental communication about the current pandemic must be approved by the office of Vice President Pence (a man who does not believe that smoking causes lung cancer).
It’s possible, and I desperately hope, that all will work out well, but one thing we know is that the current administration has not acted, and is not acting, in a manner that inspires confidence.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
