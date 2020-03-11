Regarding the back-and-forth on these pages comparing presidents, including one letter that quoted baseball great Ted Williams (“Trump bats for higher average than Obama,” March 3):
Whether you metaphorically rate Barack Obama and Donald Trump by batting titles or Most Valuable Player awards, Obama is the best player in American presidential politics of our generation.
The healthy state of the economy, the record stock market and the low unemployment are more the results of Obama policies than they are of Trump policies. Obama, who inherited the Great Recession, created 227,000 jobs per month in his last three years. Trump, who inherited a bull market, created 191,000 jobs per month in his first three years. The economic growth rate under Trump is slower than in Obama’s last three years. Look it up!
Obama got the first step toward universal health care coverage passed with Obamacare; 2009 stimulus bill that saved economy; New START Treaty ratified; and increased student aid.
How’s that for data in backing up presidential scholars’ rankings of Obama being the eighth-best president in history and Trump the worst?
Safety? I felt pretty safe under Obama (bin Laden was killed on his watch). I feel pretty safe under Trump, except for the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s see how that goes. And I trusted what Obama told us. I don’t believe anything Trump tells us.
A president who can’t be trusted isn’t a president. He’s a charlatan.
Gary Parker
Archdale
yah i trusted obama too when he spoke that jesus was his lord and saviour and on that trust i gave him my vote only to see it turn out that i was punk'd for my vote.
