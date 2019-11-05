The Centers for Disease Control estimated that just over 61,000 Americans died and another 600,000 were hospitalized during last year’s flu season.
The year before was even worse with more than 80,000 deaths and just under a million people admitted to hospitals. On average, nearly 75% of the children who die from the flu each year were never vaccinated.
In August, the Trump administration announced that flu vaccines would not be given to anyone in detention centers on our southern border. The administration’s reasons for this policy were that the procedure would be too complex to carry out and the detainees would only be in the facilities temporarily.
I contacted Sen. Tillis’ office with the hope that he might work to offer some protection to the migrants, who, being locked away in large numbers, will obviously be especially susceptible to any communicable diseases. Instead, his response was a recitation of the Trump administration’s aforementioned talking points.
Of all of Trump’s vindictive policies, this one seems especially cruel, and its consequences will almost inevitably turn deadly.
The migrants held in U.S. detention are our responsibility, and we are all accountable for what happens to them.
Keith Townsend
Mount Ulla
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Are you joking? If Trump forced flu shots, or any immunizations for that matter, on detainees, when it is even controversial to try to require them for U.S. citizens, the Democrats would scream bloody murder and try to have him impeached for cruel and unusual punishment. Oh, that’s right, they are already trying to impeach him for some other joke.
Well, they should return to their own countries and get shots, then they can illegally cross back over.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.