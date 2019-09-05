“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening!” said our president.
He wants us to believe what he tells us rather than what we read in newspapers, or what we hear and see on network news, or even what we hear from the National Weather Service about a hurricane that’s bearing down on us.
Mr. Trump wanted us to believe that the Alabama appendage added with a Sharpie to the National Weather Service (NWS) official hurricane forecast map factually depicted the cone of uncertainty that Hurricane Dorian might follow. The NWS had to immediately, once again, send out a notice that Alabama wasn’t threatened.
The president had been advised that he was wrong about Alabama being under threat but couldn’t admit to us that he was wrong. So he got on TV before reporters and, with the assistance of his Department of Homeland Security Secretary, held up his Alabama appendage map, doubling down on his falsehood.
He explained that Alabama was in the original forecast, which it never was.
Never believe what President Trump, boldly and bald-faced, tells us. Nothing shows us that better than the “Alabama Appendage.”
Gary Parker
Archdale
