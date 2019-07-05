This Fourth of July, I saw red. Only red.
Our annual celebration of freedom was co-opted for political gain. Donald Trump decided to roll tanks through our capital city — a sinister spectacle, evocative of a time when tanks rolled through another capital city.
On June 4, 1989, Beijing cracked down hard on student protesters, killing them in the streets of Tiananmen Square for simply wanting more freedoms.
The picture of a lone figure, a courageous demonstrator, facing down the juggernaut of Chinese government force will remain with me forever. The decision to use tanks should remind every American that Donald Trump recently praised Chinese president Xi Jinping for eliminating presidential term limits, suggesting ominously, “Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot.”
This bone-headed (bone-spurred?), ego-driven display of American military “might” and partisan division is a warning to Trump’s dissenters, both foreign and domestic. Taxpayers are on the hook for the bill, also, not private donors.
Make no mistake — neither Americans in the Revolution nor students in China died to put more power into the hands of a tyrannical government.
Claudia Lange
Greensboro