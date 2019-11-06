I believe Donald Trump when he says that he thinks that he has done nothing wrong in his alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine.
Recall that Trump told George Stephanopoulos that if his campaign were approached by a foreign government with information on his opponent he would listen.
“There is nothing wrong with listening,” he said. This prompted the head of the Federal Election Commission to publicly state that this is wrong: “It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”
But Donald Trump does not believe that this is wrong.
Trump simply does not know right from wrong. He does not think it is wrong to cheat on his wife and pay hush money; or grab women by their privates.
Rules and norms are meant for suckers — not Donald Trump.
But is this alleged quid pro quo worthy of impeachment? Bill Clinton lied about sex; Donald Trump has solicited dirt on his political opponent from a foreign government, undermining the sanctity of our elections.
He thinks that this is OK. Are you OK with that?
Or did your momma raise you right?
William Dudley
Greensboro
