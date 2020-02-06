Not guilty!
At last, thank God Almighty, this dreadfully boring impeachment saga is over. What a farce, a hoax, a fraud and a sham. This macabre political theater was an insulting waste of time.
Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have embarrassed themselves by bringing, pell-mell, these partisan and slipshod articles of impeachment. Their hurried handiwork didn’t rise to the level of constitutional requirements for removing a president. No blood was actually spilled, but the president’s attorneys shredded the house managers’ arguments.
Let us recall there is video of these clowns, in 1998, decrying narrow partisan impeachments. Here are the words of Nadler:
“There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. ... Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy,” Nadler said in 1998 during the Clinton impeachment proceedings.
Shame on the House Democrats for going along with their leadership’s sop to the insane wing of that party — those blinded by their hatred of President Trump. The derangement syndrome that plagues them now is only going to worsen when he is reelected in November.
MAGA ... Trump 2020.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
