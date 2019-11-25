Trump hears opposing viewpoints in debate over youth vaping (copy)
Donald Trump boasted that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters. The impeachment hearings challenge Trump’s arrogant claim that he is above the law.

Witnesses have given compelling evidence that the president was trying to bribe Ukraine to announce investigations that would smear Joe Biden and deny that Russia had interfered in our 2016 election. Moreover, Trump himself provided two smoking guns to prove his guilt: 1) the transcript of his July 25 call with Zelensky asking for these specific investigations; and 2) the hold he ordered on aid for Ukraine’s war against Russian invasion.

Trump not only used tax money (foreign aid) for his bribe, but also to fund the three public servants (Sondland, Volker and Perry) he ordered to work with Rudy Giuliani to explain the bribe to Zelensky: no release of military aid until he announced the bogus investigations on CNN. The Constitution specifically mentions bribery as grounds for impeachment and removal from office. Since Trump refuses to present any evidence to dispute this charge, it’s up voters to decide whether he is, indeed, above the law.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

