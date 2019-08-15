President Trump believes he’s a financial “genius,” but his trade policies belie that assumption. The Chinese retaliatory tariffs indicate that the biggest losers are farmers and consumers.
U.S. market share of soybeans has been 42%; now it’s down by 72%. Russia and Brazil will happily supply soybeans (sorry Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska).
Top exporters of wheat to China are the U.S., Russia and Canada. While U.S. is a large supporter, since 2014 Ukraine has become China’s biggest exporter. China is the largest importer of U.S. sorghum (90%), used to feed stock and make popular Chinese liquor. Export tariffs restricting any of these imports only hurts the U.S. China’s declaration that it will no longer import U.S. agriculture puts U.S. farmers in peril.
The U.S. debt to China is $1.17 trillion. Economists and investors worry that trade wars could have China reduce its U.S. debt; the dollar will fall, causing a rout in the bond market, and increasing U.S. interest rates. Chinese devaluation of the yuan makes Chinese exports more attractive, and increases the trade deficit. Trump’s errant tariff “deal-making” will certainly cause major U.S. financial distress.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro