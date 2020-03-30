Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control.”

Feb. 10: “A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat.”

Feb. 23: “We have it very much under control in this country.”

Feb. 24: “The Corona virus is very much under control in the USA. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And just one or two people over the next short period of time.”

Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

Feb. 29: “Everything is really under control.”

March 4: “(W)e have a very small number of people in this country (infected). We have a big country.”

March 4: “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number” (referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who have died).

March 6: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test. That’s what the bottom line is.”

March 7: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.”

March 10: “We’re prepared. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Thank you, Mr. President.

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

