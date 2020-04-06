Americans listened in amazement when Sen. Mitch McConnell asserted on March 31 that President Trump was too “distracted by impeachment” to pay attention to the coronavirus. A timeline:
- Dec. 19, 2019: China announces coronavirus.
- Jan. 21: First U.S. case of coronavirus per CDC.
- Jan. 31: Italy announces Coronavirus.
- Feb. 5: Trump impeachment ends.
- Feb. 10: Trump Manchester rally.
- Feb. 19: Trump Phoenix rally.
- Feb. 20: Trump Colorado Springs rally.
- Feb. 21: Trump Las Vegas rally.
- Feb. 28: Trump Charleston rally.
- March 2: Trump Charlotte rally.
- March 11: World Health Organization declares worldwide pandemic
Before the end of the impeachment trial, Trump had time to play golf. Post-trial, he paid scant attention to the coronavirus, holding mega-rallies instead.
Once COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Trump insisted that businesses reopen by April 12. We are heading straight for a national (perhaps global) recession. Unemployment figures keep consumers from paying rent, mortgages, food and utility bills. We may possibly be heading into a Great Depression.
America needs a president and legislators who have their eyes open and their heads out of the sand about this escalating problem. Bless the Republican and Democratic governors, like Roy Cooper, for taking the reins in trying to mitigate the pandemic.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
