Mr. Trump said about the Zelensky call, “No quid pro quo.” His Republican allies in Congress repeat the false claims.
It doesn’t matter to them that the facts clearly refute their claims. For political purposes they want people to believe their lies, and Mr. Trump’s lies.
This is what happens in Russia and other dictatorships where the governments want you to believe their lies. All the dictators present themselves as men of the people and scorn the media.
Only they tell the truth; not the media and others who oppose them.
But the truth does matter. So, all you current Trump supporters, don’t continue to support this man, or his Republican allies in Congress.
We can’t let ourselves go down the path of Russia and other dictatorships, which is where we’re headed with these people in charge of our national government.
It’s time to stand up for your country — if you want to keep it democratic and free.
Gary Parker
Archdale
