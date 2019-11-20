White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices (copy)

Republicans think all of Donald Trump’s supporters are absolute fools. That is the only explanation for their behaving like a bunch of clowns during the impeachment hearings. First, they said don’t pay attention to the whistleblower — that he or she was giving us second-hand information. Now they are saying don’t believe the witnesses who were in on the call.

Everything the whistleblower reported has been confirmed by the transcript that the White House released and by numerous witnesses. The only reason they want the whistleblower outed is to discourage anyone else from reporting wrongdoing.

I spent my first 14 years as a teacher in rural counties in Virginia and North Carolina. The terms “rural” and “conservative” do not equal “dumb” and “lazy.” I know that farmers can read the transcript well enough to figure out that the nearly $400 million was withheld solely to benefit Trump. I know that farmers do not appreciate being placed on welfare because of Trump’s tariffs. I know they have enough sense to know that putting Putinian Power (absolute power like Putin has) in the hands of any man endangers our democracy.

We know what a democracy looks and feels like. No man is worth risking losing it.

Jo Lynn

Greensboro

