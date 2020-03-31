Just like a grade-school bully, President Trump is calling people names again. The current target is the governor of Michigan. He has labeled her Gretchen “Half” Whitmer.

Three questions. Is this a way for a president to act? If Trump is espousing bipartisanship (the governor is a Democrat), is he reneging on his own word? And, finally, is he looking for an audition as a stand-up comedian for after November?

Richard Fiumara

Greensboro

