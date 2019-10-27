President Trump, you were elected, in part, to bring our soldiers home from senseless wars, but Syria was different.
Since World War II, America’s primary military mission has been to fight for and strengthen Democracy at home and abroad.
The soldiers who were stationed in places such as South Korea, Germany, Turkey and Japan believe in this mission and understand that, as in Syria, our presence prevents hostile nations from taking over smaller democracies.
Syria was different because a new form of military presence was being tested. Instead of hundreds of thousands of soldiers being deployed, a few elite forces trained the Kurds to fight for themselves and to help us defeat ISIS.
The Kurds fought beside us, taking more than 11,000 casualties while we lost four soldiers in the battle to take down ISIS in Northern Syria.
The Kurds helped America defeat ISIS. They did not deserve you cutting tail and running — leaving them to fight for their lives and homes against Turkey, Russia and a dictator who used poison gas on his own people.
There is nothing great about being a lying coward who is too lazy to read the intelligence available to him and to understand that Syria was different from Iraq.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
By now all thinking people know that Trump doesn't understand anything. He's functionally illiterate. A halfwit sitting in the most powerful seat on the planet, in control of the largest and most powerful military force ever assembled. And he sits waiting from instruction from Russia, whose GDP is smaller than California. Every week brings a new low. Look at his latest, just today, his tweet "big news!" And he informed Russia of Baghdadi's death before his own congress. Think about that. Since Russia's military was on the ground, they were witness to our special ops with an opportunity to observe and test their systems as we acted. Our most elite troops and technology laid out for their review. Once again, Trump gives Putin a massive gift. Right behind bailing on the Kurds, Putin's wish. Disaster on top of disaster. It's going to take decades to fix the Trump train wreck.
