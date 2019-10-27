Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent (copy)

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks Wednesday at the White House. “Let someone else fight over this long, blood-stained sand,” Trump said of Syria.

 The Associated Press

President Trump, you were elected, in part, to bring our soldiers home from senseless wars, but Syria was different.

Since World War II, America’s primary military mission has been to fight for and strengthen Democracy at home and abroad.

The soldiers who were stationed in places such as South Korea, Germany, Turkey and Japan believe in this mission and understand that, as in Syria, our presence prevents hostile nations from taking over smaller democracies.

Syria was different because a new form of military presence was being tested. Instead of hundreds of thousands of soldiers being deployed, a few elite forces trained the Kurds to fight for themselves and to help us defeat ISIS.

The Kurds fought beside us, taking more than 11,000 casualties while we lost four soldiers in the battle to take down ISIS in Northern Syria.

The Kurds helped America defeat ISIS. They did not deserve you cutting tail and running — leaving them to fight for their lives and homes against Turkey, Russia and a dictator who used poison gas on his own people.

There is nothing great about being a lying coward who is too lazy to read the intelligence available to him and to understand that Syria was different from Iraq.

Jo Lynn

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments