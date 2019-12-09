Why doesn’t Donald Trump explain his innocence rather than attack his accusers? Or produce people like Rudy Giuliani, Rick Perry, Don McGahn and Mike Pompeo to exonerate him?
If Trump did nothing wrong, why can’t he get his story straight?
First he said, “It never happened, I didn’t delay anything.” He did.
Then he changed to “Well, it did happen,” but, “Why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”
Trump said “No quid pro quo!” but Gordon Sondland, his ambassador and a guy who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, said, “Of course there was a quid pro quo!” “Everyone was in on it.”
Mick Mulvaney eventually admitted the truth. “We did it and we do that all the time. Get over it!”
Finally, how is this for political gain? If the president is convicted, Mike Pence is president.
How would you feel if a President Cory Booker or President Elizabeth Warren called China and asked them to manufacture a scandal to smear a GOP nominee? This is not a sham; it’s a constitutional crisis.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Brad, that's the wish of every real American who still believes in the constitution and democracy. But today's republican believes no crime is too much in their pursuit of absolute power. They have so stacked the courts, suppressed the vote and brain washed the stupids they commit their crimes out in the open and dare the congress to stop them. Who would have thought republicans would so openly commit treason with a foreign adversary and say "get over it." Still, we can dream about Trump actually being the god-sent messiah who he has convinced the stupids that he is.
It'll never happen, of course, but talk about great TV. The obese, incontinent, corrupt imbecile under oath answering for his crimes? The delusional, demented moron who riffs incoherently for 45 minutes on flushing toilets and how bad lighting is why he looks so orange? Oh my gosh, I would pay a month's salary to watch that. I'd pay a week's salary to get his circle on the stand under oath. Mulvaney, Ghouliani, Bolton, ...his whole mafia family. Never happen because they don't want to go to jail.
We live in ridiculous times.
