Having vigorously avoided serving in the military during the Vietnam War, our president, who says his intent is to honor the courageous soldiers, sailors and airmen who have been stationed at posts and bases named after Confederate generals, would have no understanding that military pride is in the units in which they serve or have served, not the names of the installations.

I was stationed at Fort Bragg for two years. I, of course, assumed the post was named for some great U.S. Army general.

But in all that time, I never learned anything about Gen. Bragg, never saw a monument on that vast post honoring him and, in fact, do not recall ever hearing anyone say “Gen. Bragg.”

Our current commander in chief should consider heeding the advice of his very capable and experienced military commanders.

Instead, his ego and ignorance of the mission of the U.S. military appear to consistently compel him to refuse their counsel and act counter to it.

Percy Bostick

Greensboro

