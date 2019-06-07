It is very sad to say, but I believe if President Trump had his way he would like to be a dictator over the United States, as Kim Jong Un is over North Korea.
Trump wants to suppress the free press. He would prefer state-run news. He has praised Kim, who is a ruthless dictator who murders those who oppose him and starves the people of North Korea.
Trump said Kim’s people “sit up at attention” when he speaks, and Trump said he wants “my people to do the same.”
Trump said he was joking following this comment.
Really? The president of the United States of America making a joke like this?
It is scary to think we have a president who wants to be a dictator.
Greg Clark
High Point