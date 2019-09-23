Here we go again: President Trump is seeking help from another foreign country to get reelected. This is getting way out-of-hand. Our country does not need a person who is so weak-minded, so self-centered, a madman who knows other mad men. Trump knows evil and he seeks out evil.

I still do not understand why he is still in office. He is all about money and power plays. He thinks he can cage whomever he wants to. He thinks he can turn his head when our country, state and cities need aid to rebuild their homes, feed their children, and get medical help to the seniors.

What is going on with government leaders who all follow this corrupt man?

James Fleming

Clemmons

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments