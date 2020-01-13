Christians are taught not to value treasures on Earth but to store up treasures in heaven.
Donald Trump: “The point is, you can never be too greedy.”
Christians believe that it is the meek who will inherit the Earth.
Trump: “I will absolutely apologize, sometime in the hopefully distant future, if I’m ever wrong.”
Christians believe you should love your neighbor as yourself.
Trump: “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for it.”
Christians are taught to love their enemies and to do good to those who hate them.
Trump: “When people wrong you, go after those people, because it is a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it. I love getting even.”
When Christians sin they believe in repentance.
Trump: “Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness if (I’m) not making mistakes?”
Christians believe they should be stewards of God’s earth.
Trump: “Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?”
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Duh already, he is a friend to Christians but he is not a Christian. How many more letters and columns do we have to suffer through on this ridiculous non-topic? He is a good friend to Jews too but he is not Jewish. Trump is a secular humanist.
