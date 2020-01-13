White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban (copy)

Christians are taught not to value treasures on Earth but to store up treasures in heaven.

Donald Trump: “The point is, you can never be too greedy.”

Christians believe that it is the meek who will inherit the Earth.

Trump: “I will absolutely apologize, sometime in the hopefully distant future, if I’m ever wrong.”

Christians believe you should love your neighbor as yourself.

Trump: “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for it.”

Christians are taught to love their enemies and to do good to those who hate them.

Trump: “When people wrong you, go after those people, because it is a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it. I love getting even.”

When Christians sin they believe in repentance.

Trump: “Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness if (I’m) not making mistakes?”

Christians believe they should be stewards of God’s earth.

Trump: “Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?”

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

