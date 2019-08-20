In May of 2017, Donald Trump revealed classified information about ISIS to Russian Ambassador Kislyak, thereby compromising the identity of an Israeli undercover agent.
In July of 2018 in Helsinki, Trump told the world that he believed Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election in spite of the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies had evidence to the contrary.
A U.S. citizen, Otto Warmbier, was held in captivity in North Korea for 17 months. He was returned to the U.S. in a coma and died a week later.
Trump believed dictator Kim Jong Un’s assertion that he did not know anything about the Warmbier situation.
In October 2018, U.S. resident and Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A team of 15 Saudis had been sent to Turkey to “handle” Khashoggi. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Donald Trump that he had nothing to do with this incident.
Trump took him at his word and saw no need for further investigation.
Are these the words and deeds of a man who loves America?
Terrance McConnell
Greensboro